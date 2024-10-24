Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q3 Earnings

Sonic Automotive (SAH) reported $3.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was -11.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Franchised Dealerships Segment- Same store- Unit Sales Volume- Used vehicles : 24,934 compared to the 26,449 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 24,934 compared to the 26,449 average estimate based on two analysts. Powersports- Same store- Retail new vehicles : 1,266 compared to the 1,274 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,266 compared to the 1,274 average estimate based on two analysts. EchoPark Segment- Same Market- Unit Sales Volume- Used vehicles : 17,757 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,653.

: 17,757 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,653. Franchised Dealerships Segment- Unit Sales Volume- Used vehicles : 24,940 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26,573.

: 24,940 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26,573. Revenues- New vehicles : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $175.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.24 million.

: $175.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.24 million. Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair : $479 million compared to the $475.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $479 million compared to the $475.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Wholesale vehicles : $67.20 million versus $75.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $67.20 million versus $75.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Used vehicles : $1.18 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.18 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Total vehicles : $2.84 billion versus $2.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.

: $2.84 billion versus $2.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change. Revenues- New vehicles - Retail : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenues- New vehicles - Fleet: $22.20 million compared to the $18.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.

Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

