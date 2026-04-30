Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Sonic Automotive (SAH) reported revenue of $3.69 billion, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was +11.34%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store - Unit Sales Volume - Used vehicles : 25,636 versus 25,394 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 25,636 versus 25,394 estimated by two analysts on average. Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store - Unit Sales Volume - Total new vehicles : 25,042 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26,943.

: 25,042 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26,943. Franchised Dealerships Segment - Gross Profit Per Unit - New vehicles : $3,120.00 compared to the $2,975.72 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3,120.00 compared to the $2,975.72 average estimate based on two analysts. Franchised Dealerships Segment - Gross Profit Per Unit - Used vehicles : $1,539.00 versus $1,418.01 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,539.00 versus $1,418.01 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships : $3.07 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $3.07 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Same Store- Used vehicles : $746.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $750.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $746.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $750.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Total new vehicles : $1.61 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Used vehicles : $768.7 million compared to the $779.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $768.7 million compared to the $779.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Parts, service and collision repair : $509.3 million compared to the $500.2 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $509.3 million compared to the $500.2 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Finance, insurance and other, net : $139.3 million compared to the $141.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $139.3 million compared to the $141.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenues- EchoPark Segment- Used vehicles : $491.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $464.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $491.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $464.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Revenues- EchoPark Segment- Finance, insurance and other, net: $61.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Sonic Automotive here>>>

Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.