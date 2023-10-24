Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Snap (SNAP) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Snap (SNAP) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of +7.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 406 million versus 405.99 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 406 million versus 405.99 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $2.93 versus $2.71 estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $2.93 versus $2.71 estimated by 10 analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 211 million compared to the 209.13 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 211 million compared to the 209.13 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $0.96 compared to the $0.92 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $0.96 compared to the $0.92 average estimate based on eight analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $7.82 versus $7.17 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $7.82 versus $7.17 estimated by eight analysts on average. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $2.11 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.85.

: $2.11 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.85. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 95 million versus 95.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 95 million versus 95.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 101 million compared to the 101.73 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 101 million compared to the 101.73 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Geographic Revenue- North America : $786.15 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $727.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

: $786.15 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $727.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $202.13 million compared to the $191.82 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.

: $202.13 million compared to the $191.82 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $200.27 million compared to the $175.24 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year.

Shares of Snap have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

