Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings

SmarFinancial (SMBK) reported $39.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.14 million, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SmarFinancial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 76% compared to the 73.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 76% compared to the 73.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 2.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $4.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.44 billion.

: $4.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.44 billion. Total noninterest income : $7.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.41 million.

: $7.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.41 million. Mortgage banking : $0.23 million compared to the $0.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.23 million compared to the $0.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income (FTE) : $31.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.83 million.

: $31.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.83 million. Interchange and debit card transaction fees : $1.37 million versus $1.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.37 million versus $1.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $1.67 million versus $1.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.67 million versus $1.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Investment services : $1.34 million versus $1.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.34 million versus $1.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other noninterest income : $1.84 million compared to the $1.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.84 million compared to the $1.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Insurance commissions: $1.13 million compared to the $1.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of SmarFinancial have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.