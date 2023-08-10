Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Six Flags (SIX) Q2 Earnings

Six Flags (SIX) reported $443.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $468.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was -69.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Six Flags performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Attendance : 7.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.14 million.

: 7.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.14 million. Revenue- Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations : $13.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%.

: $13.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%. Revenue- Park food merchandise and other : $190.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $202.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $190.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $202.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenue- Park admissions: $238.96 million compared to the $249.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

Shares of Six Flags have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.