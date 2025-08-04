Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Simon Property (SPG) Q2 Earnings

Simon Property (SPG) reported $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $3.05 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio : 96% versus 96% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 96% versus 96% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Management fees and other revenues : $37.93 million versus $34.47 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $37.93 million versus $34.47 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Revenue- Lease income : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenue- Other income : $81.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $94.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%.

: $81.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $94.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.70 versus $1.59 estimated by six analysts on average.

Here is how Simon Property performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Simon Property have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

