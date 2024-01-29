Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ServisFirst (SFBS) Q4 Earnings

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) reported $109.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +4.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ServisFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 55.2% versus 38.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 55.2% versus 38.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets : $15.68 billion versus $15.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.68 billion versus $15.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Credit card income : $2 million versus $2.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2 million versus $2.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $101.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.33 million.

: $101.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.33 million. Total Non-interest income : $7.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.66 million.

: $7.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.66 million. Increase in cash surrender value life insurance (Bank-owned life insurance income) : $1.64 million versus $1.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.64 million versus $1.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.18 million versus $2.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.18 million versus $2.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Mortgage banking : $0.79 million compared to the $0.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.79 million compared to the $0.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other Operating Income: $0.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.81 million.

Shares of ServisFirst have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

