Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ServisFirst (SFBS) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) reported revenue of $131.83 million, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.75 million, representing a surprise of -0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ServisFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 35% versus 35% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 35% versus 35% estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans : 0.2% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.9% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.9% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets : $17.19 billion versus $16.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17.19 billion versus $16.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Credit card income : $1.97 million compared to the $1.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.97 million compared to the $1.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $123.55 million compared to the $124.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $123.55 million compared to the $124.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-interest income : $8.28 million compared to the $8.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.28 million compared to the $8.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. Increase in cash surrender value life insurance (Bank-owned life insurance income) : $2.14 million versus $2.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.14 million versus $2.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.56 million compared to the $2.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.56 million compared to the $2.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking : $0.61 million versus $1.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.61 million versus $1.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other Operating Income: $1 million versus $0.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of ServisFirst have returned -14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

