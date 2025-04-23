Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ServiceNow (NOW) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, ServiceNow (NOW) reported revenue of $3.09 billion, up 18.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.04, compared to $3.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.79, the EPS surprise was +6.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ServiceNow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Current Remaining Performance Obligations(cRPO) - GAAP : $10.31 billion compared to the $10.1 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $10.31 billion compared to the $10.1 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) - GAAP : $22.1 billion compared to the $21.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $22.1 billion compared to the $21.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Professional services and other : $83 million compared to the $84.10 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

: $83 million compared to the $84.10 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Revenues- Subscription : $3.01 billion compared to the $3 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.

: $3.01 billion compared to the $3 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year. Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Professional services and other : $4 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.12 million.

: $4 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.12 million. Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Subscription: $2.53 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

Shares of ServiceNow have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.