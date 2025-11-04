Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sealed Air (SEE) Q3 Earnings

Sealed Air (SEE) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of +2.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Food : $909.6 million compared to the $876.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $909.6 million compared to the $876.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Net Sales- Protective : $441.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $435.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

: $441.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $435.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%. Adjusted EBITDA- Food : $214.5 million compared to the $203.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $214.5 million compared to the $203.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses and unallocated costs : $-5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-7.67 million.

: $-5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-7.67 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Protective: $78 million versus $74.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Sealed Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sealed Air have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

