Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Scholastic (SCHL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended November 2025, Scholastic (SCHL) reported revenue of $551.1 million, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.57, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $556.73 million, representing a surprise of -1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- International : $89.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

: $89.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Revenues- Entertainment : $15.1 million compared to the $16.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $15.1 million compared to the $16.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Education Solutions : $62.2 million versus $64.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change.

: $62.2 million versus $64.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change. Revenues- Children?s Book Publishing and Distribution: $380.9 million versus $383.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

Here is how Scholastic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Scholastic have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

