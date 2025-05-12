Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sally Beauty (SBH) Q2 Earnings

Sally Beauty (SBH) reported $883.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901.1 million, representing a surprise of -1.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply : -0.3% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -0.3% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group : -2.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.4%.

: -2.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.4%. Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group : 1,329 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,329.

: 1,329 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,329. Number of stores at end-of-period - Total : 4,446 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,450.

: 4,446 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,450. Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply : 3,117 versus 3,121 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,117 versus 3,121 estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable sales growth - Consolidated : -1.3% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -1.3% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply : $500.58 million compared to the $507.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

: $500.58 million compared to the $507.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year. Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group : $382.57 million compared to the $392.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $382.57 million compared to the $392.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Operating Income- Beauty Systems Group : $43.93 million versus $49.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $43.93 million versus $49.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Income- Sally Beauty Supply: $77.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.74 million.

Shares of Sally Beauty have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

