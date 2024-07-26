Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Saia (SAIA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Saia (SAIA) reported revenue of $823.24 million, up 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.83, compared to $3.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.6 million, representing a surprise of +0.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Saia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 83.3% versus 82.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 83.3% versus 82.6% estimated by five analysts on average. LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT) : $25.75 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.85.

: $25.75 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.85. LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage: 1,559 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,550.35 KTon.

Shares of Saia have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

