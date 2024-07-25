Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Royal Caribbean (RCL) reported revenue of $4.11 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.21, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77, the EPS surprise was +15.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

APCD (Available passenger cruise days) : 12,233.2 Days compared to the 12,226.29 Days average estimate based on five analysts.

: 12,233.2 Days compared to the 12,226.29 Days average estimate based on five analysts. Occupancy Rate : 108.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 108.9%.

: 108.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 108.9%. Passenger Cruise Days : 13,230.45 Days versus 13,320.69 Days estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13,230.45 Days versus 13,320.69 Days estimated by four analysts on average. Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD : $123.65 compared to the $126.16 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $123.65 compared to the $126.16 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Cruise Costs per APCD : $146.70 compared to the $149.99 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $146.70 compared to the $149.99 average estimate based on three analysts. Passengers Carried : 2,040.24 thousand versus 2,121.59 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,040.24 thousand versus 2,121.59 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Onboard and other : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $2.89 billion compared to the $2.81 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.

Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

