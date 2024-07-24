Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings

Rogers Communication (RCI) reported $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +2.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 451 thousand compared to the 460.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 451 thousand compared to the 460.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber : 1,563 thousand compared to the 1,568.53 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,563 thousand compared to the 1,568.53 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers : 10,598 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,603.47 thousand.

: 10,598 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,603.47 thousand. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 148 thousand compared to the 194.61 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 148 thousand compared to the 194.61 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : 50 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 35.33 thousand.

: 50 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 35.33 thousand. Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1,068 thousand compared to the 1,053.33 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,068 thousand compared to the 1,053.33 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 3.2% versus 5.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 5.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 10,061 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,036.98 thousand.

: 10,061 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,036.98 thousand. Cable Subscriber - Net additions : 13 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.72 thousand.

: 13 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.72 thousand. Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4,656 thousand compared to the 4,668.72 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,656 thousand compared to the 4,668.72 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Retail Internet - Net Additions: 26 thousand compared to the 25.07 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

