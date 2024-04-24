Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rogers Communication (RCI) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Rogers Communication (RCI) reported revenue of $3.64 billion, up 28.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 443 thousand compared to the 411.18 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 443 thousand compared to the 411.18 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber : 1,594 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,598.47 thousand.

: 1,594 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,598.47 thousand. Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers : 10,486 thousand versus 10,605.34 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10,486 thousand versus 10,605.34 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 1.1% versus 1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 1% estimated by three analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 84 thousand versus 187.23 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84 thousand versus 187.23 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : -37 thousand versus -8.63 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: -37 thousand versus -8.63 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1,018 thousand compared to the 1,142.17 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,018 thousand compared to the 1,142.17 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 3.9% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.9% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 9,992 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,529.91 thousand.

: 9,992 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,529.91 thousand. Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4,643 thousand compared to the 4,624.58 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,643 thousand compared to the 4,624.58 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Net additions : 98 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.67 thousand.

: 98 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.67 thousand. Home Phone - Net Additions: -35 thousand compared to the -26.53 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

