Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Republic Services (RSG) reported revenue of $4.21 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77, the EPS surprise was +7.34%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average yield : 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. Revenue- Environmental solutions, net : $433 million compared to the $493.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.

: $433 million compared to the $493.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year. Revenue- Recycling & Waste : $3.78 billion versus $3.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.78 billion versus $3.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Collection- Total : $2.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $2.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Revenue- Collection- Small-container : $1.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $1.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenue- Collection- Large-container : $797 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $810.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $797 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $810.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Revenue- Other- Other non-core : $97 million compared to the $101.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $97 million compared to the $101.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Revenue- Collection- Residential : $754 million compared to the $772.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $754 million compared to the $772.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenue- Transfer : $472 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $479.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $472 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $479.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Revenue- Landfill : $845 million versus $812.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $845 million versus $812.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales : $107 million compared to the $101.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $107 million compared to the $101.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenue- Environmental solutions: $449 million compared to the $474.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.

Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Republic Services have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

