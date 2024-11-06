Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q3 Earnings

RenaissanceRe (RNR) reported $3.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.7%. EPS of $10.23 for the same period compares to $8.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.89, the EPS surprise was +29.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RenaissanceRe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio : 53.2% compared to the 61.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 53.2% compared to the 61.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Underwriting Expense Ratio : 31.6% versus 30.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 31.6% versus 30.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Combined Ratio : 84.8% compared to the 91.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 84.8% compared to the 91.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty Segment : 65.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65.1%.

: 65.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65.1%. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment : 34.4% compared to the 32.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 34.4% compared to the 32.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment : 100.1% compared to the 97.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 100.1% compared to the 97.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $2.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.1%.

: $2.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.1%. Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures : $5.72 million versus $7.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $5.72 million versus $7.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $423.86 million versus $416.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change.

: $423.86 million versus $416.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change. Net premiums earned- Property : $994.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $938.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%.

: $994.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $938.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%. Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty : $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.5%.

: $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.5%. Revenues- Other income (loss): $0.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.

Shares of RenaissanceRe have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.