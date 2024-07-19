Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Regions Financial (RF) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Regions Financial (RF) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, down 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion, representing a surprise of -1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by eight analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 57.6% compared to the 58.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 57.6% compared to the 58.1% average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $137.07 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $136.32 billion.

: $137.07 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $136.32 billion. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.4% versus 10.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 10.4% versus 10.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.4% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.4% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Non-performing assets : $862 million versus $971.89 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $862 million versus $971.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale : $847 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $962.46 million.

: $847 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $962.46 million. Leverage Ratio : 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.9%.

: 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.9%. Total risk-based capital ratio : 13.6% compared to the 13.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13.6% compared to the 13.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.7% versus 11.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.7% versus 11.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $545 million compared to the $596.23 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $545 million compared to the $596.23 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Net Interest Income: $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of Regions Financial have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

