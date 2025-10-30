Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Quanta Services (PWR) Q3 Earnings

Quanta Services (PWR) reported $7.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. EPS of $3.33 for the same period compares to $2.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.45 billion, representing a surprise of +2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Backlog - Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions : $6.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.59 billion.

: $6.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.59 billion. Total Backlog : $39.17 billion compared to the $37.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $39.17 billion compared to the $37.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions : $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

: $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%. Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions : $122.22 million versus $125.69 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $122.22 million versus $125.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and non-allocated costs: $-308.84 million compared to the $-291.22 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Quanta Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Quanta Services here>>>

Shares of Quanta Services have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.