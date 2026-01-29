Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PulteGroup (PHM) Q4 Earnings

PulteGroup (PHM) reported $4.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $2.88 for the same period compares to $3.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion, representing a surprise of +6.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average selling price - Total : $573.00 versus $564.19 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $573.00 versus $564.19 estimated by four analysts on average. Net new orders - units - Total : 6,428 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,967.

: 6,428 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,967. Unit backlog - Total : 8,495 compared to the 8,439 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8,495 compared to the 8,439 average estimate based on four analysts. Closings (units) - Total : 7,821 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,416.

: 7,821 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,416. Average active communities : 1,014 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,002.

: 1,014 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,002. Net new orders - dollars - Total : $3.51 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.51 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog dollars - Total : $5.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.32 billion.

: $5.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.32 billion. Revenues- Homebuilding- Home sale revenues : $4.48 billion compared to the $4.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.

: $4.48 billion compared to the $4.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year. Revenues- Financial Services : $93.43 million compared to the $107.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year.

: $93.43 million compared to the $107.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year. Revenues- Homebuilding : $4.52 billion compared to the $4.2 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

: $4.52 billion compared to the $4.2 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Revenues- Homebuilding- Land sale and other revenues : $39.42 million compared to the $58.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60.2% year over year.

: $39.42 million compared to the $58.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60.2% year over year. Income / (loss) before income taxes- Financial Services: $35.02 million compared to the $46.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how PulteGroup performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of PulteGroup have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

