Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PTC Inc. (PTC) Q2 Earnings

PTC Inc. (PTC) reported $774.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.7%. EPS of $2.69 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $713.12 million, representing a surprise of +8.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

ARR as reported : $2.39 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.39 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. ARR by Product Group - PLM : $1.41 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. ARR by Product Group - CAD : $982 million compared to the $979.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $982 million compared to the $979.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Recurring Revenue : $743.38 million versus $681.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change.

: $743.38 million versus $681.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change. Revenue- Professional Services : $23.99 million compared to the $27.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year.

: $23.99 million compared to the $27.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year. Revenue- Perpetual License: $6.94 million versus $5.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.

Here is how PTC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for PTC Inc. here>>>

Shares of PTC Inc. have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PTC Inc. (PTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.