Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings

Prudential (PRU) reported $14.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $4.08 for the same period compares to $3.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47, the EPS surprise was +17.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

U.S. Businesses - Retirement - Account Values - Ending account value, net : $362.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $371.56 billion.

: $362.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $371.56 billion. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Affiliated : $546.00 billion versus $545.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $546.00 billion versus $545.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. U.S. Businesses - U.S. Legacy Products - Account Values - Net flows : $-3.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-3.24 billion.

: $-3.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-3.24 billion. U.S. Businesses - U.S. Legacy Products - Account Values - Ending account value, net : $76.09 billion versus $72.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $76.09 billion versus $72.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Net investment income : $5.15 billion compared to the $4.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $5.15 billion compared to the $4.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Policy charges and fee income : $1.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $1.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Premiums : $6.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $6.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Total Revenues- Corporate and Other : $145 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +158.9%.

: $145 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +158.9%. Premiums- U.S. Businesses- Individual Life : $232 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $233.7 million.

: $232 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $233.7 million. Policy charges and fee income- U.S. Businesses- Individual Life : $460 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $447.6 million.

: $460 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $447.6 million. Net investment income- U.S. Businesses- Individual Life : $377 million compared to the $363.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $377 million compared to the $363.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. Asset management fees, commissions and other income- U.S. Businesses- Individual Life: $92 million compared to the $86.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Prudential here>>>

Shares of Prudential have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.