Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reported revenue of $5.41 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.30, compared to $3.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.00, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 62% compared to the 63.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 62% compared to the 63.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest margin : 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $511.62 billion versus $512.45 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $511.62 billion versus $512.45 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Book value per common share : $116.70 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $115.88.

: $116.70 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $115.88. Total nonperforming assets : $2.54 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.52 billion.

: $2.54 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.52 billion. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $2.50 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.50 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based ratio : 11.6% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.6% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Leverage Ratio : 8.9% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8.9% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Total capital risk-based : 13.5% versus 13.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.5% versus 13.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $2.11 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest income - FTE: $3.34 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

