Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Playtika (PLTK) Q1 Earnings

Playtika Holding (PLTK) reported $744.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $687.57 million, representing a surprise of +8.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average DPUs : 387 million versus 356.8 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 387 million versus 356.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Average Daily Payer Conversion : 4.5% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.5% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Average MAUs : 30.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.51 million.

: 30.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.51 million. Average DAUs : 8.6 million compared to the 8.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.6 million compared to the 8.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. ARPDAU: $0.94 compared to the $0.90 average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Playtika performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Playtika here>>>

Shares of Playtika have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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