Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Earnings

Pinterest (PINS) reported $853.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $847.84 million, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ARPU - Global : $1.64 compared to the $1.62 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $1.64 compared to the $1.62 average estimate based on eight analysts. Monthly Active Users - Global : 522 versus 524 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 522 versus 524 estimated by eight analysts on average. ARPU - Europe : $1.03 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.03.

: $1.03 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.03. ARPU - Rest of World : $0.13 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.13.

: $0.13 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.13. Monthly Active Users - International : 288 compared to the 286 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 288 compared to the 286 average estimate based on six analysts. Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada : 98 compared to the 98 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 98 compared to the 98 average estimate based on six analysts. Monthly Active Users - Europe : 136 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 141.

: 136 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 141. ARPU - U.S. and Canada : $6.85 versus $6.75 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $6.85 versus $6.75 estimated by five analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $143 million versus $142.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change.

: $143 million versus $142.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $38 million versus $37.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change.

: $38 million versus $37.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change. Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada : $673 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $667.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

Shares of Pinterest have returned -13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.