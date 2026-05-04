Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pinterest (PINS) Q1 Earnings

Pinterest (PINS) reported $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $963.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +23.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Monthly Active Users - Global : 631 compared to the 623 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 631 compared to the 623 average estimate based on eight analysts. ARPU - Global : $1.61 compared to the $1.55 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $1.61 compared to the $1.55 average estimate based on eight analysts. Monthly Active Users - Rest of World : 367 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 357.

: 367 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 357. Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada : 106 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 105.

: 106 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 105. Monthly Active Users - Europe : 159 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 158.

: 159 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 158. ARPU - Rest of World : $0.20 compared to the $0.18 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.20 compared to the $0.18 average estimate based on five analysts. ARPU - Europe : $1.17 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.14.

: $1.17 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.14. ARPU - U.S. and Canada : $7.12 compared to the $6.84 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $7.12 compared to the $6.84 average estimate based on five analysts. Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada : $750 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $718.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

: $750 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $718.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $72 million compared to the $64.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60% year over year.

: $72 million compared to the $64.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $186 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $179.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Pinterest here>>>

Shares of Pinterest have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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