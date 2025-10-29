Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Phillips 66 (PSX) reported revenue of -$999 million, down 102.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30 billion, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Refining Margins - Worldwide (Per Barrel) : $12.15 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.21.

: $12.15 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.21. Refining Margins - Atlantic Basin/Europe (Per Barrel) : $11.94 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.91.

: $11.94 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.91. Refining Margins - Gulf Coast (Per Barrel) : $8.74 versus $9.90 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $8.74 versus $9.90 estimated by four analysts on average. Refining Margins - Central Corridor (Per Barrel) : $15.82 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.62.

: $15.82 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.62. Refining Margins - Western/Pacific (Per Barrel) : $12.31 compared to the $12.78 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $12.31 compared to the $12.78 average estimate based on four analysts. Total Petroleum products sales volumes : 2375 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2255.45 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 2375 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2255.45 thousands of barrels of oil. Refined Petroleum Products Production - West Coast : 219 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 216.62 millions of barrels of oil.

: 219 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 216.62 millions of barrels of oil. Petroleum products Sales volumes - Gasoline : 1340 thousands of barrels of oil versus 1262.28 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1340 thousands of barrels of oil versus 1262.28 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average. Refined Petroleum Products Sales - U.S. Marketing- Total - Barrels Per Day : 2005 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 1976.33 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2005 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 1976.33 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues and Other Income- Sales and other operating revenues : $34.52 billion versus $31.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $34.52 billion versus $31.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Revenues and Other Income- Equity in earnings of affiliates : $337 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $315.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.6%.

: $337 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $315.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.6%. Revenues and Other Income- Other income: $116 million versus $40.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.1% change.

Here is how Phillips 66 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Phillips 66 have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

