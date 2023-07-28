Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About P&G (PG) Q4 Earnings

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported $20.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.02 billion, representing a surprise of +2.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how P&G performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty : 11% versus 6.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 11% versus 6.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming : 8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.48%.

: 8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.48%. Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G : 8% compared to the 5.68% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 8% compared to the 5.68% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care : 9% compared to the 2.99% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 9% compared to the 2.99% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care : 8% versus 6.18% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8% versus 6.18% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care : 5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.71%.

: 5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.71%. Net sales- Beauty : $3.75 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

: $3.75 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year. Net sales- Grooming : $1.66 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

: $1.66 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Net sales- Corporate : $164 million compared to the $231.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.4% year over year.

: $164 million compared to the $231.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.4% year over year. Net sales- Fabric & Home Care : $7.24 billion versus $7.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

: $7.24 billion versus $7.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change. Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care : $5.16 billion compared to the $4.83 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.

: $5.16 billion compared to the $4.83 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Net sales- Health Care: $2.59 billion compared to the $2.62 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

Shares of P&G have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.