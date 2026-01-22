Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About P&G (PG) Q2 Earnings

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported $22.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $1.88 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87, the EPS surprise was +0.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty : 4% versus 2.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4% versus 2.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care : -4% versus -2.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -4% versus -2.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care : 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1%.

: 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1%. Net Sales- Beauty : $4.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $4.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Net Sales- Grooming : $1.79 billion versus $1.8 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $1.79 billion versus $1.8 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Net Sales- Corporate : $160 million versus $166.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

: $160 million versus $166.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change. Net Sales- Fabric & Home Care : $7.69 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $7.69 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Net Sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care : $5.12 billion versus $5.28 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $5.12 billion versus $5.28 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Net Sales- Health Care : $3.41 billion compared to the $3.31 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $3.41 billion compared to the $3.31 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Earnings before income taxes- Beauty : $992 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion.

: $992 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. Earnings before income taxes- Grooming : $531 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $577.96 million.

: $531 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $577.96 million. Earnings before income taxes- Health Care: $1.01 billion versus $995.8 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how P&G performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for P&G here>>>

Shares of P&G have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.