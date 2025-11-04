Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pfizer (PFE) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Pfizer (PFE) reported revenue of $16.65 billion, down 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.6 billion, representing a surprise of +0.3%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Oncology- Lorbrena- United States : $103 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

: $103 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%. Revenues- Primary Care- Comirnaty- Total International : $282 million versus $520.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $282 million versus $520.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenues- Oncology- Lorbrena- Total International : $165 million compared to the $144.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year.

: $165 million compared to the $144.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year. Revenues- Primary Care- Comirnaty- United States : $870 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $621.68 million.

: $870 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $621.68 million. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide : $1.06 billion versus $988.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.

: $1.06 billion versus $988.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide : $313 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

: $313 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Worldwide : $173 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.3%.

: $173 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.3%. Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi- Worldwide : $578 million compared to the $591 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $578 million compared to the $591 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide : $226 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $187.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $226 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $187.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Revenues- Specialty Care- Worldwide : $4.41 billion compared to the $4.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $4.41 billion compared to the $4.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis- Worldwide : $2.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.

: $2.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%. Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Worldwide: $344 million compared to the $558.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.

Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Pfizer have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

