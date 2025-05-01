Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PBF Energy (PBF) Q1 Earnings

PBF Energy (PBF) reported $7.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.3%. EPS of -$3.09 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47 billion, representing a surprise of +9.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$3.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PBF Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Mid-Continent : $6.76 per barrel versus $7.32 per barrel estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: $6.76 per barrel versus $7.32 per barrel estimated by 11 analysts on average. Gross refining margin, excluding special items - West Coast : $6.05 per barrel versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $7.31 per barrel.

: $6.05 per barrel versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $7.31 per barrel. Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Gulf Coast : $5.32 per barrel compared to the $5.53 per barrel average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $5.32 per barrel compared to the $5.53 per barrel average estimate based on 11 analysts. Gross refining margin, excluding special items - East Coast : $5.86 per barrel versus $5.14 per barrel estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: $5.86 per barrel versus $5.14 per barrel estimated by 11 analysts on average. Gross refining margin, excluding special items : $5.96 per barrel compared to the $6.22 per barrel average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $5.96 per barrel compared to the $6.22 per barrel average estimate based on 10 analysts. Total Crude Oil and Feedstocks Throughput : 65.7 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 70.14 MBBL.

: 65.7 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 70.14 MBBL. Production - Gulf Coast : 158.9 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 163.02 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 158.9 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 163.02 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Production - Mid-Continent : 139.1 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 135.42 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 139.1 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 135.42 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Production - East Coast : 258.4 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 254.32 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 258.4 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 254.32 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Logistics : $94.50 million compared to the $94.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

: $94.50 million compared to the $94.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Revenues- Refining : $7.06 billion versus $6.16 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.

: $7.06 billion versus $6.16 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change. Revenues- Eliminations: -$85.20 million versus -$84.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

Shares of PBF Energy have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.