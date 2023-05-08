Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Paypal (PYPL) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Paypal (PYPL) reported revenue of $7.04 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.99 billion, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paypal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total payment volume : $354.51 billion compared to the $348.26 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $354.51 billion compared to the $348.26 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Transaction margin : 47.1% compared to the 49.14% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 47.1% compared to the 49.14% average estimate based on nine analysts. Total take rate : 1.99% compared to the 2.01% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1.99% compared to the 2.01% average estimate based on eight analysts. Transaction take rate : 1.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.85%.

: 1.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.85%. Active customer accounts : 433 versus 438.11 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 433 versus 438.11 estimated by seven analysts on average. Transaction expense rate : 0.93% versus 0.88% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.93% versus 0.88% estimated by six analysts on average. Transaction and Credit loss rate : 0.12% compared to the 0.12% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.12% compared to the 0.12% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of payment transactions : 5835 versus 5812.96 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 5835 versus 5812.96 estimated by six analysts on average. Total Payment Volume - International TPV : $122.53 billion versus $121.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $122.53 billion versus $121.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total Payment Volume - US TPV : $231.98 billion compared to the $231.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $231.98 billion compared to the $231.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- Other value added services : $676 million versus $628.76 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.4% change.

: $676 million versus $628.76 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.4% change. Net Revenues- Transaction: $6.36 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $6.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Shares of Paypal have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

