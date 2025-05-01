Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Parker-Hannifin (PH) reported revenue of $4.96 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.94, compared to $6.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.73, the EPS surprise was +3.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Parker - Change in Percentage - As Reported : -2.2% versus -2.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -2.2% versus -2.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Diversified Industrial - North America - Change in Percentage - as reported : -9% compared to the -8.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: -9% compared to the -8.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Diversified Industrial - International - Change in Percentage - as reported : -5.3% versus -5.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -5.3% versus -5.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported : 11.6% versus 10.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.6% versus 10.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Aerospace Systems : $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

: $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%. Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International : $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

: $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America : $2.03 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.

: $2.03 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change. Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America : $512.53 million compared to the $517.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $512.53 million compared to the $517.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems : $450.68 million compared to the $434.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $450.68 million compared to the $434.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International: $340.50 million compared to the $326.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.