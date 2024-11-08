Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q3 Earnings

Paramount Global-B (PARA) reported $6.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +104.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Paramount Global-B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Paramount Subscribers : 71.9 million compared to the 70.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 71.9 million compared to the 70.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment : $590 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $666.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.8%.

: $590 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $666.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.8%. Revenues- TV Media : $4.30 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $4.30 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer : $1.86 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

: $1.86 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising : $507 million versus $499.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.

: $507 million versus $499.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change. Revenues- Affiliate and subscription fees : $3.22 billion compared to the $3.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

: $3.22 billion compared to the $3.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Advertising : $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -60%.

: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -60%. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical : $108 million versus $142.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -71.4% change.

: $108 million versus $142.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -71.4% change. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other : $480 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $509.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

: $480 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $509.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%. Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other : $760 million compared to the $856.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.

: $760 million compared to the $856.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year. Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription : $1.87 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $1.87 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Revenues- TV Media- Advertising: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

Shares of Paramount Global-B have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

