Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Par Petroleum (PARR) Q1 Earnings

Par Petroleum (PARR) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to -$0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of -5.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Feedstocks Throughput - Total Refining : 184300 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 181850 millions of barrels of oil.

: 184300 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 181850 millions of barrels of oil. Feedstocks Throughput - Hawaii Refinery : 89.80 MMBBL/D versus 86.98 MMBBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 89.80 MMBBL/D versus 86.98 MMBBL/D estimated by two analysts on average. Feedstocks Throughput - Washington Refinery : 23.00 MMBBL/D versus 26.02 MMBBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 23.00 MMBBL/D versus 26.02 MMBBL/D estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl - Washington Refinery : $8.17 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.65.

: $8.17 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.65. Feedstocks Throughput - Montana Refinery : 56.90 MMBBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.41 MMBBL/D.

: 56.90 MMBBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.41 MMBBL/D. Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl - Hawaii Refinery : $13.10 compared to the $16.90 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $13.10 compared to the $16.90 average estimate based on two analysts. Feedstocks Throughput - Wyoming Refinery : 14.60 MMBBL/D compared to the 14.45 MMBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14.60 MMBBL/D compared to the 14.45 MMBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Refining : $1.77 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $1.77 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Revenues- Retail : $133.11 million compared to the $154.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

: $133.11 million compared to the $154.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Revenues- Logistics: $76.85 million versus $70.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

Here is how Par Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Par Petroleum here>>>

Shares of Par Petroleum have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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