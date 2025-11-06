Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Papa John's (PZZA) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Papa John's (PZZA) reported revenue of $508.15 million, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.88 million, representing a surprise of -3.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of restaurants - Papa John's - Company-owned - Domestic : 545 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 543.

: 545 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 543. Number of restaurants - Papa John's - Company-owned - International : 13 versus 13 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13 versus 13 estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable sales growth - System-wide North America restaurants : -1.1% compared to the 2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -1.1% compared to the 2% average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable sales growth - North America franchised restaurants : -2.6% versus 2.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -2.6% versus 2.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants : -3.1% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -3.1% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Restaurants - Total Franchised(Franchised North America+International Franchised) : 5,436 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,458.

: 5,436 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,458. Number of Restaurants - System-wide : 5,994 compared to the 6,014 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,994 compared to the 6,014 average estimate based on four analysts. Total Number of Restaurants - Papa John's - Company-owned(Domestic Company-owned+International Company-owned) : 558 compared to the 556 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 558 compared to the 556 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Restaurants - Total North America : 3,507 versus 3,522 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,507 versus 3,522 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Advertising funds revenue : $41.68 million versus $44.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $41.68 million versus $44.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Other revenues : $21.42 million compared to the $22.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -64.8% year over year.

: $21.42 million compared to the $22.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -64.8% year over year. Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurant sales: $165.19 million versus $175.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

Here is how Papa John's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Papa John's here>>>

Shares of Papa John's have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.