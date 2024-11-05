Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 Earnings

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported $716.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.03 million, representing a surprise of -3.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production) : 225 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 227.77 Koz.

: 225 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 227.77 Koz. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 5,467 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5,608.29 Koz.

: 5,467 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5,608.29 Koz. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver : 1,329 Koz compared to the 1,443.05 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1,329 Koz compared to the 1,443.05 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 888 Koz versus 929.96 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 888 Koz versus 929.96 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 811 Koz versus 776.63 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 811 Koz versus 776.63 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 442 Koz compared to the 532.18 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 442 Koz compared to the 532.18 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 18.4 Koz compared to the 18.75 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 18.4 Koz compared to the 18.75 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Silver : 69 Koz versus 65.55 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 69 Koz versus 65.55 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold : 33.9 Koz versus 33.26 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 33.9 Koz versus 33.26 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Cash Costs Per Ounce - Silver Segment : $15.88 compared to the $13.17 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $15.88 compared to the $13.17 average estimate based on seven analysts. Cash Costs Per Ounce - Gold Segment : $1,195 versus $1,179.19 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $1,195 versus $1,179.19 estimated by seven analysts on average. AISC per Ounce - Silver: $19.63 versus $18.38 estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

