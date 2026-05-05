Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 Earnings

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 49.3%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +2.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold : $4,859.00 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4,798.77.

: $4,859.00 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4,798.77. Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver : $89.43 versus $82.06 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $89.43 versus $82.06 estimated by eight analysts on average. Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production) : 169.20 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 171.99 Koz.

: 169.20 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 171.99 Koz. Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production) : 6,435.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6,395.29 Koz.

: 6,435.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6,395.29 Koz. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold : 1.10 Koz versus 0.64 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1.10 Koz versus 0.64 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver : 1,567.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1,454.31 Koz.

: 1,567.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1,454.31 Koz. Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver : 706.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 812.67 Koz.

: 706.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 812.67 Koz. Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver : 637.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 623.26 Koz.

: 637.00 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 623.26 Koz. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver : 125.00 Koz versus 117.95 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 125.00 Koz versus 117.95 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average. Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold : 4.80 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.04 Koz.

: 4.80 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.04 Koz. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Silver : 44.00 Koz compared to the 56.37 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 44.00 Koz compared to the 56.37 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts. Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold: 26.90 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 28.56 Koz.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Pan American Silver here>>>

Shares of Pan American Silver have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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