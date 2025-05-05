Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Palomar (PLMR) Q1 Earnings

Palomar (PLMR) reported $176.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.2%. EPS of $1.87 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was +17.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Palomar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss Ratio : 23.6% versus 26.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 23.6% versus 26.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Combined Ratio : 73.1% compared to the 75.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 73.1% compared to the 75.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Expense Ratio : 49.5% compared to the 49.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 49.5% compared to the 49.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted combined ratio : 68.5% compared to the 72.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 68.5% compared to the 72.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $12.07 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +69.1%.

: $12.07 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +69.1%. Revenues- Commission and other income : $0.83 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.2%.

: $0.83 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.2%. Revenues- Net earned premiums: $164.07 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $159.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.1%.

Shares of Palomar have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

