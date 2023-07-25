Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PacWest (PACW) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) reported revenue of $228.82 million, down 36.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.3 million, representing a surprise of +21.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PacWest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 1.82% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.92%.

: 1.82% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.92%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $41.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.05 billion.

: $41.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.05 billion. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases : 0.46% compared to the 0.13% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.46% compared to the 0.13% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 527% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 78.87%.

: 527% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 78.87%. Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio : 7.76% versus 9.07% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7.76% versus 9.07% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $186.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.62 million.

: $186.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $187.62 million. Net Interest Income : $186.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180.12 million.

: $186.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180.12 million. Service charges and fees on deposit accounts : $4.32 million versus $3.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.32 million versus $3.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Leased equipment income : $22.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14 million.

: $22.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14 million. Total Non-Interest Income : -$128.08 million compared to the $31.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$128.08 million compared to the $31.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other commissions and fees : $11.24 million versus $10.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11.24 million versus $10.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other income: $2.27 million versus $3.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of PacWest have returned +40.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.