Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Paccar (PCAR) Q4 Earnings

Paccar (PCAR) reported $8.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $1.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20, the EPS surprise was +22.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Truck deliveries - Total : 51,100 versus 51,089 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 51,100 versus 51,089 estimated by three analysts on average. Truck deliveries - Other : 8,100 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,092.

: 8,100 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,092. Truck deliveries - Europe : 14,900 versus 16,334 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14,900 versus 16,334 estimated by three analysts on average. Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada : 28,100 compared to the 26,663 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 28,100 compared to the 26,663 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales and Revenues- Truck : $6.97 billion compared to the $6.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.

: $6.97 billion compared to the $6.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Parts : $1.61 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Financial Services : $484.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $471.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%.

: $484.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $471.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%. Sales and Revenues- Other : $12.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

: $12.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%. Pretax Profit- Financial Services : $113 million versus $143.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $113 million versus $143.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Pretax Profit- Parts : $432.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $402.46 million.

: $432.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $402.46 million. Pretax Profit- Truck: $996.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $840.04 million.

Shares of Paccar have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

