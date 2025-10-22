Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q3 Earnings

Origin Bancorp (OBK) reported $109.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.95 million, representing a surprise of +5.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -69.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $9.16 billion versus $9.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $9.16 billion versus $9.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $88.86 million compared to the $90.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $88.86 million compared to the $90.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Margin (NIM) - FTE : 3.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.

: 3.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%. Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) : 1.7% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.7% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming LHFI : $88.28 million versus $88.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $88.28 million versus $88.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 56.5% compared to the 61.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 56.5% compared to the 61.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $26.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.8 million.

: $26.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.8 million. Net Interest Income: $83.7 million versus $84.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Origin Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Origin Bancorp have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

