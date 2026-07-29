Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q2 Earnings

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported $4.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +1.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5%.

: 6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5%. Number of stores - Total : 6,695 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,701.

: 6,695 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,701. Square footage - Total : 52.70 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 52.55 Msq ft.

: 52.70 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 52.55 Msq ft. Ending domestic store count : 6,541 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,549.

: 6,541 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,549. Sales per weighted-average store : $0.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.73 million.

: $0.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.73 million. Total Stores at Beginning of the period : 6,644 compared to the 6,644 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,644 compared to the 6,644 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores opened : 51 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.

: 51 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56. Ending Canada store count : 28 versus 29 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28 versus 29 estimated by two analysts on average. Sales per weighted-average square foot : $91.1 million versus $92.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $91.1 million versus $92.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers : $2.34 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $2.34 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Other sales and sales adjustments : $85.57 million compared to the $102.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year.

: $85.57 million compared to the $102.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year. Sales to professional service provider customers: $2.47 billion versus $2.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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