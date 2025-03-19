Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2025, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) reported revenue of $667.08 million, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $672.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was -0.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales change : 2.8% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - End of period : 559 compared to the 559 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 559 compared to the 559 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of new stores : 13 versus 13 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13 versus 13 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores open at the beginning of period : 546 compared to the 546 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 546 compared to the 546 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Net Sales per Store: $1.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 million.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

