Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) reported revenue of $71.16 million, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +6.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 4.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.

: 4.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%. Efficiency Ratio : 53.4% compared to the 53% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 53.4% compared to the 53% average estimate based on three analysts. Total interest earning assets - Average Balance : $5.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.26 billion.

: $5.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.26 billion. Total noninterest income : $10.58 million compared to the $10.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $10.58 million compared to the $10.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. Wealth management : $2.79 million compared to the $2.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.79 million compared to the $2.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Financial Services- Service charges on deposits : $2.65 million compared to the $2.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.65 million compared to the $2.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other income : $1.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.93 million.

: $1.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.93 million. Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans : $0.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.47 million.

: $0.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.47 million. Change in cash surrender value of BOLI : $0.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.81 million.

: $0.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.81 million. Card related income : $2.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.62 million.

: $2.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.62 million. Net interest and dividend income : $76.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.28 million.

: $76.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.28 million. Net Interest Income (FTE): $60.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.71 million.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

