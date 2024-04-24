Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Old Dominion (ODFL) Q1 Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +0.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 73.5% versus 73.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 73.5% versus 73.6% estimated by five analysts on average. LTL tonnage per day : 35.38 Kton/D versus 36 Kton/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 35.38 Kton/D versus 36 Kton/D estimated by three analysts on average. LTL shipments per day : 46.93 thousand versus 47.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 46.93 thousand versus 47.67 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per hundredweight : $31.98 versus $31.78 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $31.98 versus $31.78 estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges : $26.78 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.67.

: $26.78 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.67. Work days : 64 Days compared to the 64 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 64 Days compared to the 64 Days average estimate based on three analysts. LTL shipments : 3,004 compared to the 3,051 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,004 compared to the 3,051 average estimate based on three analysts. LTL tons : 2,264 KTon compared to the 2,287.69 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,264 KTon compared to the 2,287.69 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. LTL weight per shipment (lbs.) : 1,508 lbs versus 1,499.6 lbs estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,508 lbs versus 1,499.6 lbs estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per shipment : $482.24 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.62.

: $482.24 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.62. Total revenue- Other services : $13.34 million versus $10.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $13.34 million versus $10.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenue- LTL services: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Old Dominion have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

