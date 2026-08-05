Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Occidental (OXY) Q2 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reported $8.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 29%. EPS of $2.40 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92, the EPS surprise was +25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Daily Production Volumes - Worldwide Production : 1433 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1415.74 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1433 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1415.74 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by five analysts on average. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : 2323 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2261.63 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2323 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2261.63 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on five analysts. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - Oil - Total Worldwide : 713 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 714.3 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by five analysts on average.

: 713 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 714.3 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by five analysts on average. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : $-0.8 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $-0.85 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.

: $-0.8 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $-0.85 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts. Average Realized Prices - NGLs - Total Worldwide : $/24.64 versus $/24.64 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $/24.64 versus $/24.64 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Realized Prices - Oil - Total Worldwide : $/96.78 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $/96.08.

: $/96.78 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $/96.08. Net Production Volumes per Day - International - Oman : 68 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.13 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 68 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.13 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - International - Oil - Algeria and Other International : 21 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 19.14 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 21 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 19.14 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Net Production Volumes Per Day By Commodity - International - Oil - Al Hosn : 13 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 14.22 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 14.22 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues and Other Income- Net Sales- Oil and Gas : $6.88 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.4%.

: $6.88 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.4%. Revenues and Other Income- Net Sales- Eliminations : $-143 million versus $-221 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.3% change.

: $-143 million versus $-221 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.3% change. Revenues and Other Income- Net Sales- Midstream & Marketing: $1.33 billion versus $701.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +211.3% change.

Here is how Occidental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Occidental here>>>

Shares of Occidental have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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