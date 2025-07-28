Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings

Nov Inc. (NOV) reported $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion, representing a surprise of +1.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

Energy Equipment - Backlog : $4.3 billion versus $4.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.3 billion versus $4.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Energy Equipment - New orders booked : $420 million compared to the $717.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $420 million compared to the $717.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. Energy Equipment - Orders shipped from backlog : $632 million versus $610.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $632 million versus $610.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Energy Equipment - Book-to-Bill : 66% versus 96.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 66% versus 96.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Energy Products and Services : $1.03 billion compared to the $986.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

: $1.03 billion compared to the $986.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Revenue- Eliminations : $-44 million compared to the $-35.66 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.

: $-44 million compared to the $-35.66 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year. Revenue- Energy Equipment : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Eliminations and corporate costs : $-52 million compared to the $-51.09 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $-52 million compared to the $-51.09 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Equipment : $158 million versus $166.11 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $158 million versus $166.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Products and Services: $146 million compared to the $148.25 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Here is how Nov Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Nov Inc. have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

