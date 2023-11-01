Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q3 Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 57%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to -$0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +10.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Cruise Days : 6,176.4 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,118.68 KDays.

: 6,176.4 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,118.68 KDays. Capacity Days : 5,820.45 KDays compared to the 5,774.8 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,820.45 KDays compared to the 5,774.8 KDays average estimate based on four analysts. Occupancy percentage : 106.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 106%.

: 106.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 106%. Net Yield : $309.48 compared to the $307.58 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $309.48 compared to the $307.58 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Passengers carried : 740,658 versus 739,951 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 740,658 versus 739,951 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Onboard and other : $802.44 million compared to the $782.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +57.5% year over year.

: $802.44 million compared to the $782.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +57.5% year over year. Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.8% year over year.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

